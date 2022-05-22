Victory Baptist teams secure third place finishes at state

WACO — The Victory Baptist Academy track and field teams came home from Waco’s TAPPS 1A state meet a little heavier, having secured third place finishes.
Along with team accolades, VBA had several individuals shine as well:
• Senior Justin McAfee held off two runners down the stretch to win his 400-meter dash by .01 seconds.
• The team of Noah Burns, McAfee, Dominic DeMarco and Jayden Smith won the 4x400 relay.
• Kember Bench finished second in the 200 dash.
• Reagan Moberley finished second in the 300 hurdles.
• The 4x200 relay team os Elise Wagner, Emma Catuto, Sarah McAfee and Bench finished third.
• The 4x400 relay team of Wagner, Catuto, McAfee, Madison Morris finished second.
• Jayden Smith finished second in both the 1600 and 3200.
The team was coached by Linda McAfee and Tyler Haley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.