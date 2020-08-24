Volleyball recaps

Here are the results from Friday and Saturday's volleyball games. Teams continue action Tuesday.
Mineral Wells tops Tolar
The Lady Rams fought hard to beat Tolar in four sets on Friday. Mineral Wells won the first set 25-22 and lost the second 25-27 before taking control in the final sets: 25-19 and 25-21.
Mineral Wells senior Brooklyn Ellis and junior Kyla Griffin led with 13 kills each. Griffin also had five aces. Senior setter Taylor Gary notched 15 assists, and freshman Brittany Delk had 11, while junior Emily Myrick tabbed 16 digs.
"Friday night was the first time I felt like we were clicking as a team," head Coach Erin Burgeson said. "We encouraged each other after we lost that second set and stepped back on with complete focus to get the job done."
The Rams travel to Springtown to face a tough Lady Pines team at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Springtown builds steam against Brock
Springtown's Lady Pines stormed into Brock's home gym and won three of four sets against the Eagles on Friday. Stormed might be overstating things. The Porcupines began tentatively, losing 11-25 before nabbing the second set 25-21 and dominating the rest of the way, 25-14 and 25-16. Railey Druxman led the Porcupines with 20 kills and two aces, while Rayleigh Farris contributed 17 assists, and Brinklee Dauenhauer recorded 15 digs.
Springtown plays a dual match beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Mineral Wells and Benbrook at home.
Millsap peppers two of three schools
The Millsap Lady Dogs had a busy weekend, playing two away games on Friday and a home game on Saturday and winning two of three matches. Millsap won its first match handily against Post on Friday afternoon: 25-15, 25-16, 15-25 and 25-17. Senior right side hitter Stephanie Sargood notched 16 kills, junior libero Alexis Mejia found 25 digs, and sophomore setter Baylee Christenson tallied 17 assists. Next, the team hustled over to Poolville for an evening game but dropped three straight sets despite junior Cheyenne Pagan nailing seven kills, and senior middle blocker Kennedy Burkhall posted five of her own.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs battled 4A Benbrook at home and won in straight sets: 25-22, 26-24 and 25-20. Freshman setter Jolee Van Dyke led the pace with five aces, while junior middle blocker Loren Morazzano impressed with six kills and three stuff blocks.
Millsap plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bowie.
Poolville keeps rolling
The Lady Monarchs enjoyed a fun and successful Friday night, playing two home games and winning both in straight sets. First, Poolville dominated Post: 25-19, 25-15 and 25-14. Bentley Bryan led in kills and aces, Sarah Back led in blocks and Payton Jennings led in digs.
The Monarchs faced Millsap next and won 25-18, 25-14 and 25-21. Head Coach Kendal Bracy said her team played their best ball so far this season, with three hitters notching six kills each: seniors Bentley Bryan, Lexi Heiser and Sarah Back. Also, Back also led in blocks, and Heiser led in digs.
Poolville plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tolar.
Graford falls to Bryson
The Lady Rabbits travelled to Bryson and put up a strong fight early against the Bryson Cowboys before fading at the end. Graford won an exciting first set 25-23 but dropped a heartbreaker second set 21-25. The Rabbits came close in set three but fell 19-25 and then folded 13-25 in the fourth.
Graford has an open date on Tuesday and plays next at 10 a.m. Saturday at home against Comanche.
Strawn bests Perrin-Whitt
The Strawn Greyhounds won in Perrin-Whitt's home gymnasium on Friday, taking three of four sets against the Lady Pirates: 25-22, 25-14, 24-26 and 25-15.
Strawn plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hawley.
Perrin-Whitt plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Olney.
Peaster prevails over Henrietta
On Saturday, the Lady Greyhounds topped the Bearcats in a scrappy display of volleyball that stretched four sets: 27-25, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-15.
Peaster takes its 6-1 record to Bridgeport to square off against the Lady Bulls at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
