Mineral Wells drops to Dublin
The Mineral Wells Lady Rams fell in five sets against the Dublin Lions in a non-conference match on Friday. The scores show a hard-fought back-and-forth contest: 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14 and 13-15. The Lady Rams are led by alumnus Erin Rincon in her first year as head coach.
Mineral Wells takes on Tolar next at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.
A double shock for Brock
The Brock Eagles lost three straight sets to the Decatur Eagles on Saturday night at a non-conference game on the road: 12-25, 18-25 and 11-25. On the previous evening, the Eagles sailed into Gunter for a non-conference match and lost that one in three sets as well: 20-25, 22-25 and 13-25.
Brock will face Springtown at 5 p.m. Friday at home.
Peaster is on a win streak
The Peaster Greyhounds began last weekend with a Friday night non-conference win over Canyon Lake, taking three of four matches in the away game: 25-10, 25-14, 21-25 and 25-19. The next night, the Greyhounds played at home and fared even better, toppling the Burnet Bulldogs in three sets.
Peaster plays next on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Bridgeport.
Graford Nudges Munday and Woodson
The Graford Rabbits won Friday's away games in non-conference matches against Woodson and Munday.
In the first match, Graford edged out the Munday Moguls 3-2 in an exciting match that bounced back and forth. The Lady Rabbits lost the first set 21-25, rebounded 25-22 and then lost again 19-25. Graford took the fourth set 25-17 and the game breaker 15-9.
Afterward, the Lady Rabbits took on the Woodson Cowboys for another 3-2 win. Graford started slowly, dropping the first two sets 20-25 and 19-25 before bounding back 25-13, 25-21 and 15-12.
Graford battles Iowa Park on Friday. Game time to be announced.
