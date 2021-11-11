Community Christian's Jackson Horton shines on the football field.
The senior, who plays spread back for the Warriors, is already atop the charts in passing, rushing, scoring, touchdowns and total yards in the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship rankings.
He's also second in the nation in rushing (210.1 yards per game) of six-, seven- and nine-man teams and total yards (470.1), and third in passing (260 yards per game). And that total yard average also translates to the third best in the nation of all high school teams.
This season's stats might be a little more special for Horton, who missed the last couple of months of last season with a broken collarbone.
And among his athletic abilities is also his impact at the team leader, evidenced by the way his teammates describe him.
"Jackson is more than my quarterback, he's more than just a leader," senior William Goree said. "He is a brother that has all of our backs no matter the odds."
"He's good at putting things into perspective off field, so when it comes time to play, the team knows how they need to execute each play," senior Bryce Haralson said.
Horton has also had an impact on his younger teammates as well.
"You inspire me to do my best at everything, including football," said Josh Petrie, an eighth grader who starts for the Warriors. "I am so glad to be your teammate and I want to beat your records."
That spotlight shines just as bright on Horton off the field.
The senior is maintained a 4.3 GPA, and it set to graduate from Weatherford College in May with his associate's degree.
Until then, he'll have to settle for another playoff victory, leading his team into the TCAF state semifinal game against Victory Christian Academy at 7 p.m. in Decatur Friday.
A community send-off for the Warriors is planned for 4:40 in downtown Mineral Wells on U.S. Highway 281 near the Crazy Water.
