Weatherford College athletes set an academic record for the 2019-20 school year with the number of students awarded All-Academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

A total of 18 students were named All-Academic, surpassing the former record of 14 students in the 2016-17 and 2018-19 academic years.

A record number of five students were named to the first team for achieving a 4.0 grade point average. They are Joshua Caraway, baseball, freshman; Sydney Everhart, softball, sophomore; Aspen Garton, softball, freshman; Bryce Hackett, baseball, sophomore; and Fraser MacDonald, men's basketball, sophomore.

Second team honors are awarded to those with a GPA between 3.8 and 3.99 and include: Laney Dixon, women's basketball, freshman; Bryson Hudgens, baseball, sophomore; Marco Martinez Vazquez, baseball, freshman; and Faith Norman, women's basketball, sophomore.

Third team accolades are awarded to those with a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79 and include: Cade Farr, baseball, sophomore; Emma Garbutt, softball, sophomore; Anna Jefferson-Polk, women's basketball, sophomore; Marina Marti-Colomer, women's basketball, freshman; Maddux Miller, baseball, sophomore; Hunter Rosson, baseball, sophomore; Destini Trahan, softball, freshman; Kyle Warden, baseball, sophomore; and Walker Zander, baseball, freshman.

And, for the first time ever, all four NJCAA teams at WC qualified for Academic Team of the Year honors, a distinction that requires a minimum cumulative team GPA of 3.0 for the year.

Lady Coyote basketball achieved a 3.0 GPA, baseball a 3.02, softball a 3.06 and men's' basketball a 3.09.

The NJCAA figures GPA using non-developmental grades obtained during the 2019-20 year and not an accumulation of a student's entire GPA.

"NJCAA student-athletes proved that no obstacle is too difficult to overcome," NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said regarding academic achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic. "These difficulties pushed our student-athletes to the limit this year, but the opportunity to overcome these challenges presented itself and our student-athletes flourished academically. The association commends all individuals for their continued success on the playing surfaces and in the classrooms."

