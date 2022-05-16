WC baseball season ends after four-game regional run

Weatherford College was one of only four teams remaining in the NJCAA Region V Baseball Tournament, but the season ended with a second loss Sunday night in Midland.
After upsetting No. 1 seed New Mexico Junior College Friday, WC faced Grayson College in the second round of the tournament Saturday. The Coyotes fell to the Vikings 12-2.
Kam Weil was 2-for-4 with a run scored for WC. Austin Green was 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Kooper Shook also brought in a runner for the Coyotes.
WC turned it around for the next game, beating Howard College 10-5 Sunday. The Coyotes took an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Hawks responded, scoring three in the fourth. WC pulled ahead for good, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Green went 2-for-3 with seven RBI and two runs scored.
Weatherford freshman Robin Villeneuve picked up the win on the mound pitching six innings allowing four runs on 11 hits and striking out four. Micah Berens also pitched going three innings, allowing two hits and one run and striking out four.
WC advanced in the bracket, facing No. 4 McLennan Community College Sunday evening. The Coyotes fell short to the Highlanders, losing 8-1.
Chase Pendley and Green each went 2-for-4 in the MCC game. Kooper Shook drove in Weatherford’s lone run.
The Coyotes end the 2022 season with a 38-21 overall record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.