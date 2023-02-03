WC basketball, baseball players win weekly honors

Weatherford College basketball player Rodney Johnson and baseball player Robert Fortenberry each won recent Player of the Week awards from the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5-inch sophomore from Bryan, went 13-for-23 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free throw line while helping the Coyotes grind out wins over Collin and Grayson. He was Player of the Week for Jan. 14-21.

Fortenberry, a pitcher from Frisco Wakeland, led the Coyotes to a win over Blinn College after hurling four innings of one-hit ball. He was the Pitcher of the Week for Jan. 22-28.

