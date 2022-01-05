WC basketball heads into conference play

Weatherford College's basketball teams have played for two months, but the games coming up this week really begin to matter.
The Lady Coyotes and Coyotes begin conference play (Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) Wednesday at Hill College. Conference seeding will determine which teams advance to the regional tournament in March.
The women's team is 6-3 overall. The Lady Coyotes took three convincing wins in a row over Howard, Midland and Western Texas in December before a loss to Midland in their last game before the winter break.
Bob McKinley's squad is led by three players averaging more than 13 points per game: Celise Bobbitt (13.9), Jasmyne Robinson (13.4) and Diamond Sweats (13.2).
The men's team is 8-4 under new head coach Chris Lewis. The Coyotes won three in a row before the break and would have won eight consecutive if not for a three-point loss to Western Texas.
The WC men are averaging 86.4 points per game, led by Matthew Okoye (15.5).
The Lady Coyotes play their home conference opener Saturday against Cisco College at 2 p.m. in the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. Since Cisco does not field a men's team, the Coyotes will wait until Wednesday, Jan. 12, to play a home conference game as both teams face McLennan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.