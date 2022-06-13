WC breakaway ropers begin at CNFR

The College National Finals Rodeo began Sunday in Casper, Wyoming, and two Weatherford College student-athletes were off to a good start.
WC's Brie Wells posted a 2.7 in the first go to put her in a five-way tie for 18th place in breakaway roping.
Bradi Good turned in a 2.8, good for 23rd after one round.
Former WC student-athlete Sarah Angelone, now at Tarleton State University, was tied for fifth with a 2.4 score. The top time was 1.9, shared by competitors from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Texas Tech University.
The CNFR, held at the Casper Events Center, runs through Saturday, June 18. This is WC's 18th consecutive national finals appearance.
