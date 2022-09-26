WC golf begins season at Waco River Classic

The Weatherford College men's golf team finished in eighth place at the Waco River Classic Sept. 19-20, the first tournament of the 2022-23 season for the Coyotes.
WC shot 303-293-296, one stroke behind Tyler Junior College. Midland College won the tournament.
Coyote Alex Leuschner finished in a tie for 25th place out of 95 golfers. He shot 74-72-75 to finish five over par.
Samuel Benson and Gatlin Goad tied for 36th place, eight under.
The tournament was played at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco, a par-72, 7,478 course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.