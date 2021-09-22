After a two-decade hiatus, the Weatherford College men's golf team is back, kicking off the season at the Bosque River Classic in Waco Sept. 20-21.
The three-round tournament was held at Bear Ridge Golf Club, a par 72, 7,478-yard course.
WC finished in eighth place overall, shooting a total of 927 strokes. Midland College won the 11-team event with a score of 862. Midland was the only team to finish under par (-2).
Chris Choi (Burleson) and Jake Reames (Waxahachie) were WC's top finishers, tied for 34th place out of 70 golfers.
Reames shot 74 in the first round, which tied for WC's best 18-hole score with Choi's second round.
Coyote Bryce McCracken finished in 45th place, and Samuel Benson tied for 46th.
Midland's Gregor Graham (Perth, Scotland) won the tournament by six strokes, shooting eight under par.
As a team, WC competed against community college programs from around the state. They were also up against individuals from four-year programs like Texas A&M University, Baylor University and Abilene Christian University who competed independently.
Next, the Coyotes head to New Mexico Sept. 26-27 for the Ruidoso High Country Shootout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.