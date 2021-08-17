Golf and tennis are making their long-awaited return to Weatherford College this fall, and new head coaches Alexandra Leatu, women’s tennis, and Jesse Speirs, men’s golf, have announced their first schedules.
In typical Coyote fashion, the competition lineup features a plethora of strong competition.
“The schedules for the fall and spring were both developed with a high level of competition in mind,” Leatu said. “This team needs to be pushed to be able to prove themselves down the line since we are a brand-new team.
“There is a good mix of NCAA Division 1, 2 and 3 teams, as well as NJCAA teams, enabling our players to get looks at a variety of levels, reject complacency and get pushed out of their comfort zones.”
Tennis will play its first tournament Sept. 3-4 at the Tyler Junior College Open. Golf starts Sept. 19-21 at The River Classic in Waco, followed by a quick turnaround trip to Ruidoso, New Mexico, for the High Country Shootout Sept. 24-27.
“We chose the schedule to start in mid-September because I feel like that gives us some time to do our qualifying and also gives our guys a chance to adjust to college life,” Speirs said. “I have heard good things about McLennan and the event they put on in Waco. Ruidoso will be a fun trip out of state at a well-run event with teams from all over, and finishing up in Odessa at The Preview will be a great test for us since that is where the national championship will be held.
“I think having nearly back-to-back tournaments in September will help; the more you can tee it up, the better off you are. We need to be prepared, work on the right things leading up to the tournaments and play our best.”
Leatu has also released a spring schedule, though she said more matches might be added. Speirs is still working on the spring golf slate.
“As a newly established group, our priority is to become a ‘culture first’ team, and I’m looking forward to seeing our team leaders step up and the freshmen to get a taste of competing at a championship level,” Leatu said.
“I am excited to get the season started. We have a good group of players who work hard and are just as excited to start competing,” Speirs said.
Weatherford College 2021-22 women’s tennis schedule:
Fall
Sept. 3-4: at Tyler JC Open
Sept. 17-18: at Oklahoma City Collegiate Invite
Sept. 24-26: at JUCO Region 2 Small College Regional Championship in Tyler
Oct. 8-9: at Collin College Open
Oct. 22: Dual match w/ Tarleton State University
Spring
Feb. 11-12: at Women’s Super-Bash in Plano (dual match format)
Feb. 19: at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Feb. 2: at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio
Feb. 25: at Mary Hardin-Baylor University in Belton
Feb. 26: at Collin College in Plano
March 26: at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall
April 7: at Collin vs. New Mexico Military Institute
April 8-9: Southwest JUCO Tournament, TBA
Weatherford College 2020 men’s golf schedule:
Fall
Sept. 19-21: at River Classic in Waco
Sept. 24-27: at High Country Shootout in Ruidoso, New Mexico
Oct. 17-19: at Fall Classic in Victoria
Nov. 3-5: at The Preview in Odessa
