WC hurler makes Cape Cod All-Star Team

Weatherford College pitcher Adrian Siravo has earned a spot on the Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Team for his performance so far this summer.
Siravo is the only player from a two-year college program selected for the all-star team.
"The Cape Cod League is the most storied and prestigious college summer league in the nation," said Jeff Lightfoot, WC head coach. "There are only a handful of two-year college players in the Cape, so he is playing against some of the top talent that the NCAA has to offer from Power 5 programs such as Stanford, Florida State, TCU and Texas, just to name a few."
Through Monday, Siravo had a 1.74 ERA in 20 2/3 innings for the Hyannis (Massachusetts) Harbor Hawks. He struck out 14 batters while only walking seven.
Lightfoot said another Coyote pitcher, Kade Bragg, is joining the Cape Cod League midway through the season with the Chatham Anglers.
"To have these two guys competing in the Cape is big for our program," he said. "Siravo is not only competing but excelling. This experience will no doubt make these guys better and further build their resumes."
Both pitchers will return to WC as sophomores in August.
