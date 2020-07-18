Weatherford College and hundreds of other National Junior College Athletic Association member institutions are making adjustments to their sports schedules after the NJCAA announced an updated plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year in response to COVID-19.
Regarding sports in which WC currently competes, the NJCAA plan will move the start of basketball season from November 2020 to January 2021. Spring competition for baseball and softball will remain intact with some minor adjustments to fall scrimmages. WC’s rodeo teams are not impacted by the plan as they compete in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association rather than the NJCAA.
Several Texas community colleges have announced additional changes, including the cancellation of sports for the entire academic year or the temporary closing of student housing. Dr. Tod Allen Farmer, WC president, said Weatherford College remains committed to its athletic programs in 2020-21 as the institution offers face-to-face instruction with enhanced safety measures this fall.
“While many colleges have moved to fully online fall course schedules, Weatherford College has expanded our choice of face-to-face, hybrid, or online courses,” Farmer said. “We believe that face-to-face courses in large classrooms that accommodate social distancing are the right learning style choice for some students. We plan to have a great fall semester!”
Regarding student housing, Farmer said WC plans on opening Coyote Village on schedule for the fall.
“Unlike most college dormitories, Weatherford College has spacious apartment-style dormitories that allow for much more social distancing than traditional dormitories,” he said.
For basketball, the regular season will go from 30 games to a maximum of 22. WC will play up to 6 non-conference games before Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play begins. Regional and national tournaments will be pushed back approximately one month, with national tournaments beginning April 19.
Baseball and softball will play fewer fall scrimmages but spring competition schedules will not be affected under the most recent plan.
