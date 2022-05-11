WC men begin national golf tournament

The Weatherford College men's golf team was in 18th place after the first day of play in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament Tuesday at Odessa Country Club.
WC's Gatlin Goad and Logan Moore each carded rounds of 75 or 2-under-par for 47th place out of 115 players. Goad birdied hole three but posted two bogeys on the front nine and two more on the back nine. Moore had two birdies on the front nine but also three bogeys and a double bogey in his round.
Chris Choi shot 78 for 80th place.
Alexander Leuschner started the day as Weatherford's alternate player, but when another player fell ill, Leuschner was pulled up mere minutes before he had to tee off. He shot an 82 but showed promise with birdies on nine and 11.
Odessa Country Club is a par-72, 7,260-yard links style course. The second and final round of the tournament is Wednesday.
For up-to-the minute results, go to @WCCoyotes on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.