WC men win fifth straight, Lady Coyotes lose to Grayson

The winning streak continued for the 22nd-ranked Weatherford College men’s basketball team with an 87-75 victory against Grayson Saturday at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.
Including the win over Grayson, the Coyotes (15-2 overall, 3-0 conference) have won five in a row and nine of their last 10 games.
WC had five players in double-figure scoring, led by Jaden Rogers’ 20 points. Ramondo Battle had 18 points and seven rebounds, Rodney Johnson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Joey Madimba scored 16 points and Wayne Wiggins had 12 points.
60 of Grayson’s 75 points came from two players: Kye Dickson (35) and Anthony Williams (25). No other Vikings had more than eight points.
In the women’s game, No. 22 Grayson won 85-75. The Lady Vikings were led by Diarra Sissoko with 19 points.
WC’s Celise Bobbitt had 19 points off the bench. Adreanna Waddle scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Mikayla Green had 11 points and Briarley Rogers and Helena Svilberg had 10 each.
