WC players honored on All-Conference basketball teams

The basketball coaches of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference released their All-Conference awards Friday, with several Weatherford College players on the list.
Adela Valkova earned first team All-Conference and All-Region V honors. The 6-foot-2-inch sophomore from the Czech Republic led the conference in rebounds with 8.2 per game and was ninth in scoring with 12.3 points.
Celise Bobbitt and Zamoria McGrue were honorable mention honorees.
On the men's side, Dillion Bennett was named first team All-Conference. The Peaster High School product finished ninth in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game.
Matthew Okoye and Aaron Heft were named to the second team for the men, and Jakobi Greenleaf was an honorable mention honoree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.