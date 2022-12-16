Eight former Weatherford College Coyotes competed in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas earlier this month and brought home one world title, one NFR title, one reserve world championship title and more than $500,000.
Martha Angelone won the breakaway roping world championship after placing in six of 10 rounds, winning $19,706 and finishing the season with $128, 802, while Cadee Tew Williams placed in four of 10 rounds, winning the NFR aggregate and taking home $19,646, finishing the season eighth in the world with $54,172.
Weatherford's own Leighton Berry (2019 CNFR) placed in five of 10 rounds, winning two. He finished fifth in the aggregated for $137,081 at the NFR and third in the world standings with $267,273 on the year.
Jordon Peterson Briggs, last year's world champion barrel racer, placed in five of 10 rounds, took home $96,741 for the week and finished the season as the reserve world champion with $274,520. Stevi Hillman placed in one round, winning $17,462 at the NFR, and finished the season ranked 11th in the world with $138,063.
Tyler Milligan placed twice and ended the week fifth in tie down roping, winning $42,169 at the NFR and finishing the season 13th with $160,885.
Trey Holston won round nine of bull riding and placed two other times to win $62,464 at the NFR. His season total of 171,356 was ninth, while Jared Parsonage won $10,000 for the week and finished 13th in the world with $122,313.
