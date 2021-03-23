Weatherford College rodeo brought home the Men's Team All-Around Title, Women's Team Reserve Title and three individual event championships from the Eastern New Mexico University Rodeo held March 18-20.
The rodeo, normally held in Portales, New Mexico, was moved to Levelland, Texas, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The WC team qualified 15 members to the Saturday night event finals where Chance Thiessen tied for first in team roping, Cash Enderli won the tiedown roping and Sawyer Gilbert won goat tying.
The men's' team was led by Parker Carbajal who won third in team roping and fourth place in tiedown roping en route to the Men's All-Around title.
Roping with Cash Fretwell, the duo came from 10th to third after winning second place in the finals with a run of 5.7 totaling 11.7 on two. Carbajal who won the opening round of tiedown roping with a run of 8.1 came back with a 10.9 to finish fourth at 19.0 on two.
Cash Enderli placed in both rounds and won the finals with a 7.8 and finished with the tiedown roping title roping two in 17.0. Carbajal was fourth. Fretwell placed in both rounds to wind up fifth overall with 19.1, and Trent Sorey placed fifth in round one with a 9.1.
In team roping, Chance Thiessen paired up with WTAM's Hayden Cape and tied for first roping two steers in 11.1. After winning the opening round with 5.1, they won third in the finals with 6.0.
Fretwell and Carbajal won third with 11.7. Lane Cooper (SRSU) and Blake Bentley placed in both rounds and finished fifth with 14.5, while Brendan Bennet roping with Cisco College's Caden Beaty placed in both rounds and won sixth with 20.1. Riley Kittle (Cisco) and Jace Helton finished up seventh after winning third in the opening round.
Gilbert led the women's team by placing in both rounds and winning the goat tying championship with 15.8 on two runs. Gilbert tied teammate Kodey Hoss for second in round one with run of 8.2 and came back with a 7.6 to win the finals. Hoss was 9.1 in the finals to finish fourth overall with 17.3 on two runs. Gilbert and Hoss are now No. 1 and No. 2 in the Southwest Region standings with 350 and 330 points respectively.
Bradi Good made two good runs and won sixth place in barrel racing with 34.88 on two runs, while Brie Wells placed ninth.
Robbin Rice tied for third in the opening round of breakaway roping and finished seventh overall.
Up next is the Ranger College Rodeo held in the Nolan County Coliseum March 25-27 in Sweetwater.
