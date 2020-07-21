WC roper leaves with championship, memories

Kasen Brennise came to Weatherford College from Craig, Colorado, with plans to carve his niche in the long history of WC rodeo success.
He did, qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo as a freshman in 2019 and winning the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region championship in tie down roping. This season he was making a charge for a possible return in team roping when competition was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And though he never got the chance to finish his run toward a return to the CNFR, he leaves WC having had the time of his life, he said.
“My experience at WC has truly been a blessing. The last two years have pushed my roping further than I ever really knew I could take it, and it has opened some doors for me to continue to take it to newer, higher levels,” Brennise said. “Johnny [Emmons, WC head coach] has done an outstanding job preparing and coaching not only me but all the other ropers on the team and year after year has one of the most respected rodeo teams in the nation.”
Brennise is transferring to Tarleton State University in Stephenville in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business.
“I chose to transfer to Tarleton as it is the closest university to Weatherford, and I have become very fond of the area and didn’t want to move very far,” he said. “My younger sister (Kinlie Brennise) will still be attending WC, and we plan to live together and often share many of our horses. So staying close works out best for both of us.”
Kasen came to WC after graduating from Moffat County High School where he ranked fifth out of a senior class of 150. He lettered in varsity basketball for four years, varsity golf two years and qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo three times. He was a Colorado state champion in tie down roping as a junior and qualified for state as a senior before an accident forced him out of competition.
His father, Scott, roped in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for several years.
Kasen met Emmons as a junior in high school, toured WC and immediately fell in love with the college and the area.
“It is hard to find a better area with such a qualified coach that has so much experience, especially in my specific two events being that I only rope,” he said. “If you want to get better and challenge yourself it’s definitely the place to be.”
Brennise competed in virtually every timed event growing up, but now focuses on calf roping and team roping.
“I never really thought that rough stock events were my thing, and I was raised around many people who were into that,” he said. “We have always just roped around my house, and I grew up with a rope in my hand, and that’s just what we have always done.”
Brennise is wanting to follow in the family business of running their ranch and guide/outfitting service. He also wants to compete professionally in rodeo, once he’s allowed to, of course.
“I bought my PRCA card this year and I had plans to try and push myself for my rookie year just to see how far I could take my roping. After the shutdown of the coronavirus the rodeos have been very obsolete,” he said. “I am unsure what the rest of the summer will hold, but I do plan on going to any rodeo within a day’s drive of my house in Colorado in hopes to make the circuit finals this fall.”
He has enjoyed some success on the Colorado and Wyoming circuits the past two years, that is when he wasn’t competing for WC. But before he does too much more in rodeo, he has other plans.
“I plan to graduate college before I try to do anything full-time rodeo,” he said, “but for now I will continue to circuit rodeo and go to some of the bigger rodeos.”
