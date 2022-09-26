WC sweeps Hill, leads conference

In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in conference play, Weatherford College swept Hill College Thursday night in volleyball action at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. The Coyotes won 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
WC (12-5 overall, 4-0 in conference) is alone in first place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings.
The Coyotes hit well above their team average with .295 for the match. Isabela Moore led the team with eight kills, 11 digs and two aces. Brooke McHale added seven kills and an ace and Abby Folsom had 26 assists.
The victory was the sixth in a row for the Coyotes and their eighth win out of their last 9 matches.
WC is back at home Tuesday, Sept. 27, against Ranger College. The match begins at 5 p.m.
