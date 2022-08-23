WC sweeps in first volleyball match

In the first regular season volleyball match in Weatherford College history, the Coyotes swept the Southwestern Assembly of God University JV 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 Saturday at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.
Meagan Ledbetter led the team with seven kills. The Azle High School graduate was one of coach Kailee May's first signees to the new program.
Selanny Puente and Ashtyne Horn each added six kills.
Taylor Borden led the team in digs with nine. Abby Folsom had 28 assists.
The Coyotes had six aces as a team; Puente, Isabela Moore and Lexie Pruitt each had two.
WC will face Navarro College Tuesday in a neutral site match at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.
They will return home Wednesday, Sept. 7. A "First Serve" event will feature a free cookout at 4:30 p.m. with the match beginning at 6 p.m.
