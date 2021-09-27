The Weatherford College women's tennis team traveled to Tyler over the weekend for the ITA Small College Regionals, hosted by Tyler Junior College.
WC's Michelle Markovic won three straight matches to advance to the semifinals. She eventually lost to the number one seed from TJC.
"It was great for the girls to get exposure to the best teams in our region for the first time as a new team," said Alexandra Leatu, WC head coach. "Several of them rose to the occasion and had some great wins, while others competed hard and gained some valuable experience to take back home, motivated to improve a bit quicker in some specific areas."
Anastasiia Khrustaleva defeated opponents from Collin College and TJC to advance to the quarterfinals.
Maria Ristanovic and Lina Brandt won the consolations doubles draw, while Agathe Vaillant and Elena Baughman Saunders took their first-round doubles match. Vaillant also won a first-round main draw match.
The Coyotes will travel to Plano for the Collin College Open Oct. 8-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.