In their first season in two decades, the Weatherford College women's tennis team won 8th place at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Tucson, Arizona. The Coyotes finished with 24 points, only two behind the seventh place finisher.
WC wrapped up play on Tuesday, with two doubles teams winning their respective consolation flights and their No. 1 singles player advancing to the semifinals.
"Finishing this first year as strong as we did is definitely something to be proud of," said Alexandra Leatu, WC tennis coach.
Ana Khrustaleva and Michelle Markovic won the Flight 1 consolation final, defeating Eni Anic and Itzel Lara Gonzalez of Hinds Community College, 8-6. Lina Brandt and Marija Ristanovic won the Flight 3 doubles consolation final over Bayley Askin and Ashleigh Chelette of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, 8-5.
Khrustaleva had advanced to the semifinals of the main flight singles bracket but lost to Justine Lespes of Seward County Community College (Kansas), 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday. In addition to advancing deep in the top singles bracket, she won the "Spirit of Competition" Award on the final day of the tournament.
Leatu said the team faced adversity in its first year back but battled through to become a top 10 team.
"We are a complex team made up of all different cultures and personalities but committed to one goal: fighting as Coyotes and proving we belong at the top of NJCAA tennis," she said. "I believe we did that and will continue to do so year in and year out."
Tyler Junior College won the national championship, edging out Hillsborough Community College (Florida) by one point.
