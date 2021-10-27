WC tennis finishes fall at Tarleton

The Weatherford College women's tennis team finished their fall slate of tournaments against NCAA Division I competition at the Texan Invite at Tarleton State University over the weekend.
WC's Agathe Vaillant won both matches against two Tarleton players and fellow French countrywomen. Both matches were hard-earned: 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 and 6-4 in the first and 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-8 in the second.
Lina Brandt picked up one win against a Tarleton competitor (6-3, 5-7, 10-5) and Marija Ristanovic was just points away from two wins, losing in three tight sets to two Tarleton players 6-3, 3-6, 6-10 and 7-5, 5-7, 7-10.
"The team did well and showed some grit," said Alexandra Leatu, WC head coach. "Competing at this level and ending our fall season this way has definitely lit a fire for the girls as we focus on preparing for the spring. They got a taste of winning and fighting for each other, for Weatherford College, and they want to feel that again. They are definitely using this to propel them forward."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.