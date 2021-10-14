WC tennis finishes fall strong at Collin

The Weatherford College women's tennis team traveled to the Collin College Open last weekend and proved that the new program can play with some of the strongest teams in the nation.
Anastasiia Khrustaleva, WC's No. 1 singles player, advanced to the finals of her flight before losing to Justine Lespes of Seward Community College, the No. 3 ranked two-year college player in the nation. It was a very tight final, with Lespes winning 7-5, 6-4.
Coyote Michelle Markovic won her No. 2 singles flight, defeating a Collin player in the final.
Khrustaleva and Markovic advanced to the final of their No. 1 doubles flight as well.
Agathe Vaillant, Lina Brandt, Marija Ristanovic and Maddie Farmer won their respective consolation draws.
The Collin event wraps up the fall schedule for the Coyotes. Thirteen tournaments are on the spring schedule, which kicks off Jan. 29 at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
