WC tennis player named All-America

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has named Weatherford College’s Anastasiia Khurstaleva a 2022 ITA All-American.
Only the top 10 in the final ITA national singles rankings earn All-American status. Khurstaleva finished ranked No. 5.
“I am very proud of Ana,” said Alexandra Leatu, WC tennis coach. “Her desire, work ethic, confidence and level of coachability all propelled her to this great achievement.”
Khurstaleva advanced to the semifinals of the main flight in singles competition at the NJCAA National Tournament in Tempe, Arizona. She also won the Spirit of Competition Award.
“At the match that got her to the semifinals at nationals, we both cried as we went in for a hug because we both knew how much work it took to arrive at that moment,” Leatu said.
Khurstaleva, a native of Russia, came to WC as a transfer from Troy University, a Division I program in Alabama. After her sophomore season at WC she is transferring to Lubbock Christian University.
