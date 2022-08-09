WC volleyball ready to set the standard

Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.