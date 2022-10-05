WC volleyball wins ninth match in a row

The Weatherford College volleyball team beat Cisco College Tuesday at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center, WC's ninth consecutive win.
After winning 17 straight sets over their last six matches, WC dropped Tuesday's first set, 27-25. Weatherford rebounded with three straight wins to take the match: 25-9, 25-16, 25-8.
Coyote Brooke McHale had 14 kills and five digs in the match. Dru Witherspoon and Selanny Puente added 10 kills each.
Abby Folsom added an impressive 40 assists for Weatherford. Meagan Ledbetter had 19 digs to go along with eight kills.
Cisco's Gracie Story had 29 assists and Cassie Esquivel had 18 digs.
WC completed the first half of the conference season with a perfect 7-0 record. The Coyotes have a one-match lead over Hill College (6-1) and two matches over North Central Texas College (5-2).
Weatherford and NCTC will face off Thursday night, Oct. 6 at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. The first set begins at 5 p.m.
