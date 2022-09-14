WC wins first conference volleyball match

In the first conference volleyball match in school history, Weatherford College defeated North Central Texas College three games to one Tuesday night in Gainesville. WC won the first set 25-20, lost the second set 25-21 and won the last two 25-15 and 25-18.
Meagan Ledbetter led the Coyotes with a double-double: 14 kills and 17 digs. Abby Folsom also had a double-double with 37 assists and 15 digs.
Dru Witherspoon added 11 kills and a block. WC recorded five aces as a team.
The Coyotes have won five of their last six matches and are 9-5 overall.
WC competes in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference in volleyball with Cisco College, Hill College, NCTC, Ranger College, Southwestern Christian College, Temple College and Vernon College.
WC travels to Terrell to face SWCC Thursday and returns home to the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center Tuesday, Sept. 20, against Vernon. Tuesday's match begins at 5 p.m.
