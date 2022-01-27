WC wins two vs. Southwestern Christian

Weatherford College sophomore Stephon Roberts with the dunk against Southwestern Christian Wednesday night.

 Weatherford College | Special to the Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford College won both games of a basketball doubleheader Wednesday night at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.

The Lady Coyotes won 81-39. WC jumped out to a 30-11 halftime lead and never looked back.

Helena Svilberg led Weatherford with 17 points. Mikayla Green added 13 and Adela Valkova scored 12.

WC improved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

The Coyotes beat SWCC 90-86. WC built a double-digit lead midway through the second half and withstood a late Rams rally to seal the win.

Dillion Bennett and Matthew Okoye each scored 24 points for Weatherford. Aaron Heft scored 16.

Weatherford improved to 11-7 overall and 2-3 in conference.

Both teams travel to Temple College on Saturday. They return home Wednesday, Feb. 2, against Hill College.

