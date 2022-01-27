WC wins two vs. Southwestern Christian

Weatherford College won both games of a basketball doubleheader Wednesday night at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.
The Lady Coyotes won 81-39. WC jumped out to a 30-11 halftime lead and never looked back.
Helena Svilberg led Weatherford with 17 points. Mikayla Green added 13 and Adela Valkova scored 12.
WC improved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
The Coyotes beat SWCC 90-86. WC built a double-digit lead midway through the second half and withstood a late Rams rally to seal the win.
Dillion Bennett and Matthew Okoye each scored 24 points for Weatherford. Aaron Heft scored 16.
Weatherford improved to 11-7 overall and 2-3 in conference.
Both teams travel to Temple College on Saturday. They return home Wednesday, Feb. 2, against Hill College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.