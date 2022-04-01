The Weatherford College women’s rodeo team earned first place at the Ranger College/Cisco College cohosted rodeo at the Nolan County Coliseum in Sweetwater last weekend.
WC had 14 team members qualify for the Saturday night final round where the women dominated, led by CNFR qualifiers Kody Hoss and Bradie Good, and the men’s team won fifth out of a 16-team field.
Hoss placed in both rounds and won third place in goat tying with runs of 7.5 and 7.4.
In barrel racing it was Good who came from behind winning fourth in the finals and finished fourth overall out of a field of 170 barrel racers. Faith Furrow won the opening round with the fastest run of the entire rodeo at 14.87, but a penalty barrel dropped her to ninth for the weekend. Reagan Laney placed for the second rodeo in a row, this time coming from 10th in the first round to win fifth in the finals and finish up sixth overall.
In a tough breakaway roping field of 200 ropers, Kristen Reaves tied for third in the opening round with a run of 2.1, and Brie Wells tied for eighth with a 2.2-second run, just behind the leaders who had runs of 2.0. Both Reaves and Wells missed in the finals and finished seventh and ninth respectively.
For the men’s team, Cash Fretwell came from eighth in the first round to win second in the finals and placed second overall in tiedown roping with a pair of 8.9 second runs. Chance Thiessen holds on to his lead of the Southwest Region after a tie for first place in the opening round with a run of 8.3 but suffered bad luck in the finals, finishing eighth for the weekend.
In team roping, last year’s Southwest Region champions Riley Kittle (Cisco) and Jace Helton placed in both rounds with a pair of 5.3 second runs to place second overall. Brendan Bennett and Parker Carbajal placed sixth in the finals and sixth overall, while Cayden Harmon and Dean Holyan (Cisco) placed fifth in the opening round and eighth overall.
In bareback riding, Brayden Tyrer placed in both rounds with scores of 75 and 78 to win fourth overall, while Jayce Harrsion ended up eighth after a score of 69 in the opening round.
Up next is the Western Texas College Rodeo March 31 through April 2 in Snyder.
