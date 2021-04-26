Surpassing the likes of Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University, the Weatherford College women's rodeo team wrapped up the Southwest Region championship in Stephenville Saturday night, the first regional team championship in WC history.
As a team, the Lady Coyotes finished first with 1,813 points, and Texas Tech finished second with 1,525 points, both earning a berth in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, this June. South Plains was third, Tarleton was fourth and Sul Ross State University was fifth out of 17 Southwest Region institutions. The WC men's team finished sixth.
The final regular-season rodeo of the year was held at Tarleton Thursday through Saturday.
"This is one of the toughest regions in the country, so winning the team title is big," said Johnny Emmons, WC head rodeo coach. "They have worked very hard, and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do in Casper."
In all, seven WC student-athletes qualified for the CNFR in eight events: Jace Helton (Menifee, California), team roping champion-heeler; Blake Bentley (Burleson), team roping reserve champion-heeler; Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo, South Dakota), goat tying reserve champion; Chance Thiessen (Elk City, Oklahoma), team roping-header reserve champion and calf roping; Kodey Hoss (Cheraw, Colorado), goat tying; Sophie Dunn (Odessa), breakaway roping; and Bradi Good (Abilene), barrel racing.
Bentley is returning to the CNFR after competing in its last event in 2019.
This makes the 16th straight year that WC has sent students to the CNFR.
Several WC rodeo alumni will also make the trip to Casper. Garret Jacobs (Sul Ross) won the regional tie down roping title; Bristan Kennedy (Texas Tech) took the barrel racing championship for the third consecutive year; Sara Angelone (Tarleton) won the breakaway roping title; and Lane Cooper (Sul Ross) was the team roping-header reserve champion.
"Last year's CNFR was canceled due to COVID, so this makes the 2021 event even more special," Emmons said. "We can't wait to get these kids up there and compete for a national championship."
The CNFR will run from June 13 to 19 at the Casper Events Center. For more information on WC rodeo, visit wcathletics.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.