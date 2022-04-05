The Weatherford College women's rodeo team won first place for the second week in a row and has surpassed Tarleton State University into second place in the Southwest Region standings.
Bradi Good won the Women's All-Around title and led the team to victory at the Western Texas College Rodeo held in Synder last weekend. She tied for second place in breakaway roping and placed fourth in barrel racing.
Teammate Harley Meged tied for first in the breakaway roping finals with a run of 2.0 paired with her first round run of 2.1 finishing tied for second with 4.1 on two.
In goat tying, Kristen Reaves placed in both rounds with runs of 7.3 and 7.4 to tie for first in the finals and finished tied for second overall with 14.7 on two. Kate Kelley tied for fifth in the finals and fifth overall with runs of 7.4 and 8.6, while Kodey Hoss, who won the opening round with a 6.8, suffered a no time in the finals to finish ninth overall.
Good won fourth in both rounds of barrel racing with runs of 13.97 and 13.93 and finished fourth overall with 27.90 on two.
The men's team tied for second place, led by Cash Enderli who placed third in the opening round of tie down roping with a run of 7.9, won the finals with a 7.8 and finished tied for first with the 15.7 on two. Trent Sorey won fifth in the finals with a run of 11.0 and fifth overall with his 19.8 on two.
Chance Thiessen and his partner Daryan Domingues (South Plains) won the finals in team roping with a run of 5.9 and finished tied for first with 12.9 on two head. Shane Sorge and Brice Beene suffered a no time in the finals and finished seventh overall with 6.6 on one head.
Bubba Holcomb won fourth in the opening round of bareback riding with a score of 75, came back with a 78 to tie for fifth in the finals, and finished fifth overall with 153 points on two head.
WC rodeo heads to Big Spring April 21-23 for the Howard College Rodeo.
