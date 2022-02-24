WC's Benson takes first place at Las Vegas Shootout

The Weatherford College men's golf team finished third out of 15 teams at the Las Vegas Shootout Feb 21-22 in Boulder City, Nevada.
WC's Samuel Benson won the individual championship, shooting 73-79-73 to finish nine over par, topping 84 other players.
"Samuel played some great golf to the conditions which were some of the hardest I have seen," said Jesse Speirs, WC golf coach. "The first day we played 36 holes nonstop, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the wind was blowing constantly at 30 miles per hour and higher."
Benton, freshman from New Diana, made a 25-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole in his third round that ultimately won the tournament for him. He finished one stroke ahead of Will Fore of Oklahoma City University.
The field was made up of a mix of four-year private universities and two-year colleges. Oklahoma City University won the tournament and Benedictine University-Mesa finished second. The host course was Boulder Creek Golf Club, a par-72, 7,452-yard tract.
WC's Gatlin Goad and Logan Moore tied for 12th place individually at 21-over. Bradley Missel tied for 38th and Bryce McCracken was 71st.
"This was a big trip for the team," said Speirs. "Going out of state to compete against teams from all over was a great experience."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.