WC's Dixon, Hawkins named NTJCAC players of the week

Weatherford College baseball players Brenden Dixon and Caden Hawkins have been named players of the week by the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference for the week of Jan. 31 - Feb. 6.
Dixon is Co-Position Player of the Week. He hit three home runs and added two doubles, seven RBIs, four walks and seven runs scored for the week. Dixon transferred to WC from the University of Texas at Austin and is an Argyle High School graduate.
Hawkins, a left-handed freshman from Midlothian, is Co-Pitcher of the Week. In five innings, he did not allow an earned run and gave up just four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
The Coyotes take on Cloud County Community College Thursday at 3 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m. at Roger Williams Ballpark. Check wcathletics.com for schedule changes.
