WC's first volleyball coach ready to compete

Kailee May says she "inherited a toxically competitive gene."
"Once I started playing sports as a kid, I couldn't stop," she said.
That competitive gene has served her well in life, and now she is bringing it to Weatherford College as the first volleyball coach in the school's history. She said the winning nature of the WC athletic program and her own hunger for success make a great combination.
"Given the history of success in athletics at WC, I look forward to carrying over the championship mentality that's already in place. I think WC adding volleyball is great for the sport," she said. "I am excited to play a part in growing the game that I love."
May comes to WC from the University of Texas at Arlington, where she spent the past four seasons as an assistant. Her success there included developing multiple All-Sun Belt Conference players, two Defensive Players of the Year, helping lead the Lady Mavericks to two top-three finishes in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, a victory over a nationally ranked top-25 opponent in 2020, and a National Invitational Volleyball Championship quarterfinals appearance in 2019.
"I am excited to take the reins of my own program, and I believe my experiences at UTA have prepared me for exactly this position," she said. "I am excited to hit the ground running, and I am grateful for the opportunity and trust Bob (McKinley, athletic director) and the rest of the athletics staff have put in me to be the first to lead this program."
Before UTA, May was an assistant at Stephen F. Austin where she helped lead the team to a Southland Conference championship. Prior to that she was the head coach at All Saints Episcopal School, where she led the team to two Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools State Tournament appearances and a runner-up finish.
She has also been heavily involved in the extremely competitive USAV club volleyball world in DFW. In her seven years of being a head coach of various club teams ranging in age from 12 to 18, five of her squads finished in the top 10 in the country at the USAV Girls Junior National Championships, including one third-place finish.
Her winning started long before she became a coach. As a junior in high school, she led her team to a Utah state championship and received all-state honors. Then, after her family moved, she took her squad to a runner-up finish in the Maryland state tournament and was named The Washington Post's Player of the Year for Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC.
After being recruited to play volleyball at Fordham University, she made the All-Atlantic 10 Freshman Team, going on to put her name in the record books for the program. She finished her career there in the top 10 of various statistical categories, including career kills, digs, service aces and attempts.
Most recently, she was recognized as a member of the Fordham Volleyball 25-Year Anniversary Team.
In 2012, May spent four months in Germany playing professionally before returning to coaching.
Ironically, it was not believing she was better at the sport than most others that drove her to success, May said.
"I realized I loved volleyball at a young age. I am extremely competitive and was surrounded by high school friends that I thought were better than me at volleyball," she said. "I think embracing that competitive drive really fueled my passion for the sport and pushed me to be the best player I could be.
"When you are that passionate about something, it is hard not to share it. Coaching was a natural next step for me after my collegiate and professional playing careers came to an end."
It was that passion that led to her landing the job at WC over many other candidates, McKinley said. He noted that a big part of being a coach at WC is more than the ability to win, but also to instill that belief in players—both in their sport and in life.
"One of the things that really hit home with me is how she can fit in and be a part of our team. She genuinely cares about kids," he said. "No matter what level you coach, you have to show how much you care about them."
May was also recruited to play basketball in college, a chance to follow in her father's footsteps. In the end, though, her love for volleyball won out. She said the ever-changing atmosphere of the sport keeps it exciting.
"I think the speed and power of the game have really taken off in the past few years," she said. "It is constantly evolving, which makes it exciting to watch and coach."
May plans to start recruiting for the WC program immediately. With WC sports programs having a history of almost immediate success, she is optimistic hers will fall in line.
"I hope to use Weatherford College's success in other sports as a springboard to draw in recruits. It helps that we are right outside the largest and, arguably, most competitive and successful region of youth volleyball in the country. I hope the combination will help jump-start the success of the volleyball program," she said.
"She's very knowledgeable of volleyball, and she's from the Metroplex—and DFW has the best volleyball around," McKinley added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.