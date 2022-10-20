WC's McCracken wins UHV Fall Classic

Weatherford College golfer Bryce McCracken won the individual title at the UHV Fall Classic on Tuesday. The three-round tournament was Oct. 17-18 at Victoria Country Club, hosted by the University of Houston-Victoria.
McCracken, a Byron Nelson High School graduate, shot rounds of 72, 73 and 75 to finish four over par. He fended off a late push from UHV's Carson Caylor, who finished one shot back of McCracken after shooting 69 in the final round.
Logan Moore finished in a tie for sixth place, shooting 73-78-78. Gatlin Goad tied for 14th. There were 44 total competitors.
WC finished in second place as a team, outplaying seven other squads with rounds of 301, 302 and 310. UHV's A team won the tournament.
