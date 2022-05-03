Eight collegiate softball teams from across the region will converge on Parker County May 5-8 as Weatherford College hosts the Region V-North Softball Championship at Stuart Field.
In addition to the host Coyote team, the tournament will feature the No. 6 and No. 7-ranked teams in the nation, McLennan Community College and Grayson College, as well as five other squads from across the region.
This is the second regional softball tournament held at Stuart Field, the first being in 2019.
“Weatherford College did such an outstanding job with the first tournament, I know this one will also be well received,” said Stan Feaster, commissioner of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. “Many stand-out individual student-athletes from all eight participating teams will be showcasing their talents with hopes of their team winning the championship.”
The winner of the double-elimination bracket will earn an automatic berth in the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship.
The tournament will feature five games on Thursday, May 5, four on Friday, three on Saturday and the championship determined in one or two games on Sunday. Final seedings will be released Monday, May 2. A bracket is available at www.njcaaregion5.com/information/championship_info .
Tournament passes will be sold for $25 per person online only through May 4 (available at weatherfordcollege.simpletix.com). Tournament passes at the gate will be $30 per person. Adult day passes will be $10 each.
