Weatherford, Brock girls qualify for Junior High Rodeo State Finals

WEATHERFORD — Parker County’s Chloe Powell, Hadley Durfey, Kilyn Osburn and Taegan Sanders will be traveling to Gonzalez, Texas to compete May 22-28 to compete in the Texas Junior High State Finals Rodeo.
The rodeo is an annual, week-long event where junior high students across Texas and surrounding states come and compete. Numerous awards and the opportunity to represent Texas at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo held in June in Georgia are all up for grabs.
Contestants compete in rodeos throughout the year in one of 10 regions across the state. At the last rodeo of regional level competition, the top 10 competitors in each event are announced. These contestants are then given the opportunity to represent their region on the state level at the TJHRA state finals.
Powell is an eighth grader at Weatherford Christian School. Durfey, Osburn and Sanders are eighth graders at Brock Junior High. All four are TJHSRA Region 10 members.
Powell will be competing in barrels, poles and ribbons; Durfey will be competing in barrels and poles; Osburn will be competing in barrels; and Sanders will be competing in ribbons.
Rodeo performances begin the evening of May 22 and run through May 28. There will be two performances each day with the final round the morning of May 28.
The Texas Junior High School Rodeo Association is committed to the betterment of the community, furthering the organization’s mission statement to offer the youth of tomorrow in grades sixth through eighth a chance to be competitive student athletes while expecting the highest of scholastic achievement accountability in the classroom and sportsmen in the arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.