Weatherford takes two from Aledo in season opener

WEATHERFORD — The Weatherford Kangaroo baseball team opened the season Monday night with a pair of victories against the Aledo Bearcats.
The Roos took Game 1 on a walk-off single by Jake Williams, 4-3, and swept the doubleheader by winning Game 2, 7-6.
Dayton Tockey led the offense with a couple of doubles off the wall and two RBIs. Williams had three hits and two RBIs. Drew Ortiz, Kannon Kemp, Juan Mascorro, Trace Holcomb and Omar Juarez all had hits for the Roos.
In Game 1, Tockey started on the mound, going four strong innings and striking out five Bearcats before giving way to Grady Moore, who pitched the final three innings and struck out five to pick up the win.
In Game 2, Kemp pitched the first four innings, striking out eight while allowing just two hits. Ty Sansom struck out two in one inning of work, picking up the win in relief before Tanner Mullins came to finish the game. He retired six of the final seven hitters to pick up the save.
The Roos will be back in action in the Midland Tournament Thursday through Saturday, with their next home game Tuesday, March 8 against Fossil Ridge at 7 p.m.
