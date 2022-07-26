The Weatherford Wild swim team, led by Coaches Matt and Tiffany Williams will be well represented at not only the state swimming tournament down in Corpus Christi, but also at the national swimming tournament being held in Des Moines, Iowa.
Five swimmers -- Abbie Lane, Corbin Lane, Max Gentry, Kody Burlison and Cullen Costello -- were able to qualify for this year’s national swim meet
“The way our season works, when we start practicing at the end of May, we have had three meets throughout June and July. Mid-July we have our regional, and if you qualify top four at regional, then you qualify for state,” Tiffany Williams said. “Once you go to state, if you medal there -- first, second or third -- then you get to go to nationals, which is held every two years. So the kids who qualified last year, are swimming at this coming nationals, so if they qualify this year, then that will qualify them for the nationals in two years. So they could go back-to-back at nationals as well.”
After COVID hurt their program, they were able to rebuild it and improve on it.
“[The pandemic caused] us to change our style of how we do things here, to the point that we had a full season where we just swam with no meets,” Williams said. “It has been somewhat of a rebuild the last couple of years. This year, we had close to 100 swimmers sign up for the team, we ended up taking about 60 to regional and 38 qualified. So that was pretty big to qualify for state.”
While relayers will be well-represented, several swimmers also qualified in individual events as well. And though the team only operates for eight weeks out of the year for practices and meets, their determination has propelled them towards the top.
“It is a good feeling to know that a lot of your team showed up at regional and placed top four to make it to state,” Williams said. “Makes you feel good about your program and that it’s doing well. One of the best things that happened at the meet is that we had a lot of the volunteers comment on how great our kids were, not necessarily in the water because they are, but also on deck.”
One individual commented to Williams that the kids were respectful and “the best we have had,” she said. “
“That was probably my highlight as a coach, knowing that the kids represented us not only in the water, but also out of the water too, and just showed that Weatherford Summer swim team is really great,” Williams said.
The coaches hope that they can generate enough interest in the sport of swimming that high schools add swimming teams to their athletic departments.
With state and national qualifications done, the swimmers have a very hectic schedule ahead of them with a quick turnaround.
The five swimmers that qualified for not only state, but national as well have a very hectic schedule a head of them.
“These kids get to extend their season by one more week, so they are waking up early and coming out here at 6:30 in the morning and working their tails off up until it is time to leave for nationals,” Williams said. “I am really proud of the kids. Swimming is a weird sport, it is not like anything else where you can do anything out of the water and it correlate it back to the water. Yes, there is dry land and other stuff, but it is not the same as being in the water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.