Willard Frizzell, Poolville HS baseball

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville High School baseball’s Willard Frizzle.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Baseball has always been an escape to me. No matter what was happening at home or at school, when I stepped in between the lines it didn’t matter anymore. Baseball has built my confidence as a person, it’s given me opportunities to meet people and go places that I wouldn’t of ever experienced otherwise.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: Ever since I was a kid all I’ve ever wanted to do was play baseball. That remains true today, I want any and every chance to play at the next level and play baseball as long as possible. On that note I do have an offer to play at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas but I was intending on playing the remainder of my senior year as well as summer ball with the DFW Twins before making a final decision on where I wanted to play.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: No doubt has this pandemic deteriorated some people’s hope and drive to play, especially those seeking to play at the next level. The only thing an athlete can do right now is get better. Don’t give up, use this as a time to let your body heal and get stronger, do anything and everything you can to somehow benefit you as an athlete everyday. Everyone is in the same boat, no one is getting opportunities another isn’t. Everyone has been set back by this and coaches realize that and are going to compromise accordingly.
