The WISD Ex-Student Association and the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame have postponed the selection of award recipients and associated recognition ceremonies for 2020 because of current COVID-19 restrictions, WISD issued in a release this week.
Both groups made this decision citing a concern for the health of attendees and consideration for award recipients or inductees.
“We share in the disappointment that will undoubtedly be associated with this decision. However the health and wellness of our award recipients, inductees, and guests was our primary concern,” said Charlotte LaGrone, WISD Executive Director of Communications. “In addition, we believe our award recipients and athletic inductees deserve to be celebrated and honored for their accomplishments in traditional fashion and that was just not possible with current COVID-19 restrictions.”
WHS Athletic Hall of Fame steering committee President Prissy Neely said the decision was extremely difficult to make.
“We waited as long as possible before announcing and believe this is the right decision for everyone involved,” Neely said. “Considering the current restrictions for indoor gatherings and not knowing what they might be in October was the deciding factor.”
All current nominees for the Ex-Student Association and Athletic Hall of Fame will carry forward for consideration in 2021. Both groups plan to hold award/induction ceremonies during next year’s homecoming weekend.
The Ex-Student Association has been awarding former students with the Distinguished Alumnus award and former employees or school board members with the Distinguished Service award since 1997. The Athletic Hall of Fame steering committee began inducting former WHS athletes in 2004.
