Weatherford High School is sprawled out south of I-20, and eastbound motorists can enjoy a good look at the campus as they pass by. That view is just one of the attractions that landed Aubrey Sims as the new athletic director and head football coach.
“It’s very impressive from the highway,” Sims said. “Then, you drive down and see that baseball and softball field with the big logo in the outfield. Then, you see the big indoor [facility] and turf practice field. That says a lot about this community. Athletics is important to them.”
Athletics isn’t the only thing of importance, even to the athletic director.
“Education comes first, which is why I put my daughter in school here,” he said. “She really is doing well and really loves it. I was worried about putting her in a big school, but she is thriving, and there are more opportunities and more things for her to get involved in.”
The Sims family — including wife, Nikki, teenage daughter, Rylie, and college student, Reagan — moved here from Iowa Park, a Class 4A school in a town with fewer than 7,000 residents.
Sims and Nikki grew up in an even smaller town — Alvarado. They began dating in high school when he was 15 and she was 16.
“She would drive me on dates,” he said with a chuckle.
Sims’ parents still live in the house where he grew up. Nikki’s mom lives in the same house where she grew up.
Finding a job in Weatherford so close to his parents in Alvarado was another reason Sims jumped at the job offer. The pandemic and, later, the massive freeze made it clear to Sims and his wife that they needed to be closer to home.
“My parents have horses,” Sims said. “My sister has horses. During that freeze, my dad’s not in good health, and my mom was out there with an axe busting up that water, and I’m two-and-a-half hours away. This gives me an opportunity to meet them at Uncle Julio’s in Fort Worth and have dinner and be around my family a whole lot more.”
Jumping up two classifications, from 4A to 6A, made sense professionally.
“Obviously that’s the top of the food chain,” he said. “There are more kids and more opportunities for me to have an impact on more kids.”
Athletics can change the lives of young people, and not just the most talented athletes, he said.
“They might not be a great athlete or a great player, but I’ve seen just how the work ethic and being there every day” helps a kid, he said. “Some kids don’t have anybody at home who even pats them on the back and tells them, ‘Good job,’ or even cares about their grades. There are things that athletics can do for kids, and this is an opportunity for me to impact even more kids.”
He has been impacting kids for 23 years in education including 16 years as a head football coach/athletic director with an overall record of 132-62. He coached at Iowa Park from 2014-2021 and made the playoffs every season. In 2019, he was named 3-4A Coach of the Year.
From 2012 to 2014, he coached at Snyder, and from 2005 to 2012 he was at Grandview, where he was named the district’s Coach of the Year five times.
Sims has wasted little time making an impact at his new school. In his first two weeks, he met with the school’s various coaches to form relationships and find out what they needed to become more successful. Also, he noted the school’s success in sports other than football, such as tennis, volleyball and softball, and wants to help them become better still.
For instance, he spoke with tennis coach Steve Quy, who oversees the boys and girls and could use some assistance.
How can the athletic director help Quy?
“Get him some help,” Sims said. “Get him some more coaches. There’s not even any bleachers out there for people to sit and watch a tennis match.”
Sims understands that getting new coaches requires more than a magic wand and a wish. He has to work within the system and budget, but he can’t get started unless he knows what to ask for.
“I’m an impatient person and want to change everything right now,” Sims said.
To help Quy and the tennis program, Sims and others “can come up with a plan over the next few years of things that we can do and add some staff and maybe do some more stuff at the junior highs and allow [Quy] to go down there and work with some of those tennis kids, we can definitely grow that tennis program and make it a little bit better.”
He liked the girls’ volleyball and softball programs but decided the girls’ basketball needed improvement. Earlier this week, he announced the hiring of Jeff Guice from Mason as the new basketball coach and girls athletic coordinator. Guice compiled a 390-102 record as head coach of the Mason Cowgirls. As girls’ athletic coordinator at Weatherford, Guice will ensure the girls’ programs are coordinated and running smoothly and report to Sims.
“The girls’ side, I really like where it’s at right now,” Sims said. “There are a lot of good things that have been put in place.”
The baseball team’s head coach, Jason Lee, met with Sims, and they discussed getting the coach some help to cover the day’s athletic period.
“I’ve been very impressed” with Sims, the coach said. “He has come and asked me what we needed as far as baseball stuff. He’s been around a bunch and very visible. He seems like a super good guy.”
The football team has struggled somewhat in recent years. After a decade-long drought, the Roos have made the playoffs for the past three seasons but have been one-and-done each time. Sims wants to take them deeper into the playoffs.
He has met with players and is beginning to learn their strengths and weaknesses — and their names.
“The going-to-be senior group has been great,” he said. “Those kids have been good leaders and very excited and fired up. They’ve been like sponges. They have learned. They are already light years ahead of where I thought they’d be. Very smart. Picking up on things fast. Got great attitudes. Showing up every day like they’re supposed to.”
He told them their enthusiasm was contagious to the coaching staff.
“It gets us excited to get up every morning and come to work and be around you guys when y’all are going to have this kind of attitude and work ethic,” he recalled telling them recently. “It makes it all worthwhile.”
His goal for improving the programs isn’t just to win more games, although he hopes that is a byproduct. He wants to establish programs that attract students and improve their lives.
“Having kids kind of changed my mindset,” he said. “When I was younger, it was all about winning. As a parent sitting up in the bleachers, I just want to be proud of my kid. I want to go to a game and watch them play their butts off and give it everything they’ve got and act right and do all the little things right. After the game, whether we won or lost, I want to be proud of my kids.”
That sounds great in theory. Parents do want to see their kids be good sports and act right. History has shown, though, that they want victories and titles, too.
“I know how it is,” Sims said. “I know you’ve got to be successful and win games. Don’t get me wrong. That’s the ultimate goal, but I don’t want to win a state championship and our kids come out of there and wish they wouldn’t have been a part of the program, that they hated every second of it.”
Coaching at the high school level means most of your players have no intention of playing professionally or even at the college level.
“They are just kids,” Sims said. “You’ve got a small window to participate in sports. You have this opportunity right now to get out there and hit somebody or hit a baseball or run up and down a basketball court. Take advantage of the situation. Have fun doing it. The success may not always be on the scoreboard.”
He expects to feel a little bit of personal success during his first game. The Roos open their season against the 5A state champion Aledo Bearcats at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Globe Life Park.
“For me personally, it validates that I can compete and coach against anybody,” Sims told the Wichita Falls Times Record News before leaving Iowa Park. “I love being a coach. I love Texas high school football. I’ve been very blessed as a coach to work in some great schools. Iowa Park is as great a job as I’ve ever had. But I think I will always wonder if I didn’t take on this challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.