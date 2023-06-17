PEASTER – As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end as Peaster High School ushered in a new era to lead the athletic program.
Peaster ISD recently announced its new hirings of athletic director Shane Mobley and head football coach Trevor Owens. Before Mobley and Owens were hired, Gary McElroy held both positions for the Greyhounds for the last three years.
McElroy helped navigate the Greyhounds through the COVID era and coached the football team through its first official UIL seasons, but after nearly three decades in the profession as a whole, McElroy decided it was time for his next chapter.
“After 29 years in the profession, it kind of got to a point where I’m looking to do some other things as I get older,” McElroy said. “My oldest son is going to play college football and I want to be able to watch him play but at the same time still be involved with my younger son as well.”
There were many moving parts during a new regime headed by McElroy with plenty of internal and external obstacles to maneuver through as well.
“Having great kids to work with and a great, hardworking staff to surround yourself with are rewarding aspects of the jobs,” McElroy said. “Coming out of COVID in 2020, there were a lot of unknowns – games canceled and other issues. For us to bounce back in 2021 and make it to the postseason, made it that much more special.”
Along with the work required to start the school’s football program, McElroy and the staff were plagued by the difficulties surrounding COVID, which slowed the start but did not halt the success that Peaster experienced the following season.
“I wasn’t here when they actually started football but I came two or three years later for the first official UIL season in 2020,” McElroy said. “I was able to lead them to the playoffs in the 2021 season. In 2020, that was the COVID year where the world had shut down, and I just got there in the spring. It was challenging just to get to know the kids let alone get them conditioned and in shape. We came back a year later and made a run into the playoffs – it was fantastic. The kids were hungry and motivated, it was a really fun time.”
In 2021, McElroy guided Peaster to a 7-4 overall record including a 4-3 mark in district play. The season culminated in a bi-district appearance against Jim Ned, but the time McElroy got to spend coaching his sons Gunner, a graduated senior, and Gannon, an incoming junior, was irreplaceable.
“Being a head coach and an athletic director is very time-consuming, and it takes you away from your family,” McElroy said. “To have Gunner and Gannon both out there on the field was special because I was able to spend that time with them and be a part of their growing and maturing as athletes and as teenagers. We got to share a lot of memorable moments that I will never forget, and I’m grateful to share those moments in the profession with my sons … It’s so special to do that with your kids.”
Now, Mobley and Owens will aim to fill the collective hole left behind by McElroy, who preached the importance of patience for each of them in fulfilling their new roles in the Peaster athletic program. However, as the sun sets on McElroy’s time on the sidelines, he has high hopes on the horizon for the newly-hired pair of coaches.
“I’ve been able to visit with them briefly once they were hired, and Trevor Owens has a pedigree in this profession – his dad was a great head football coach,” McElroy said. “Mobley has had a great career as well, and I think they will do well and continue to bring success to the program – I think they will both fit in great.”
McElroy led Peaster to a 13-18 (6-14) during UIL-official seasons, highlighted by the playoff season in 2021. Furthermore, Peaster reached the postseason in every single sport during the 2021-22 season under McElroy’s leadership.
