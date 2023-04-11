Meet the 2022-23 All-Parker County Boys’ Basketball Team.

Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team and second-team rosters comprised of players from Parker County UIL high school boys’ basketball teams. Superlative award winners are not listed on the first-team roster.
The UIL All-Parker County Team includes input from coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Tramar Gilbert, Peaster
The senior was awarded in District 8-3A with the MVP nod to go along with TABC recognition.
Gilbert averaged 18 points, shooting over 60 percent from the paint, and more than seven rebounds to lead the Greyhounds to a district championship with a 14-0 record.
Offensive Players of the Year
Zach Lewis, Brock
The upperclassman showed his leadership for Brock, helping lead the Eagles to the regional finals, where they came within a point of advancing to state.
Lewis, a returning starter, averaged 13 points and three-and-a-half rebounds a game, along with three-and-a-half assists.
His biggest performances may have come in the regional tournament, where he logged 20-plus points for the Eagles.
Hank Morris, Peaster
The senior Greyhound put up district Offensive MVP numbers, as one of the leading scorers for Peaster
Morris finished the season averaging more than 13 points per game and making nearly half of every shot taken. He was also one of the team’s top rebounders, averaging nearly four per game.
Cash Morales, Poolville
The senior finished his high school career averaging 16 points per game along with five rebounds and two steals.
Morales was named to two different all-tournament teams throughout his season as a Monarch, earning his most recent accolade as MVP of the Chicken Express All-Star game in Mineral Wells.
Defensive Player of the Year
Jaylin Smith, Weatherford
The Kangaroo senior averaged 10 points per game for Weatherford, but his presence was more-so felt on the defensive side, where he led the squad in rebounds (nine per game), blocked shots (almost four a game) and steals.
Smith had a career-high in a win over L.D. Bell, scoring 27 points on his way to a double-double with 17 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Newcomer of the Year
Austin Lavender, Brock
The sophomore came in clutch for the Eagles during the post-season run, helping Brock close out or close the gap on a timely three, which helped open up for his teammates in the paint.
Lavender was named Newcomer of the Year in Brock’s district, averaging eight points, two rebounds and two assists per game.
Utility Players of the Year
Sawyer Strosnider, Brock
The junior forward was one of Brock’s best defenders this season, often paired with the opposition’s top scorer.
Strosnider, named Defensive Player of the Year in District 8-3A, was another returning start for the Eagles, averaging more than 12 points and five rebounds per game.
Head coach Zach Boxell called the junior a “total all-around player for us.”
Eli Lang, Poolville
Lang, in his junior campaign with the Monarchs, averaged 13 points per game and seven rebounds, earning nods in All-District and All-Region for his efforts.
Coach of the Year
Zach Boxell, Brock
The longtime Eagle head coach guided his team five rounds deep during the postseason, after Brock finished as the district runners-up to Peaster.
The Eagles, at 29-11 overall, laid it all out on the line in their season finale against Childress at the regional semifinals, coming within a basket in overtime of advancing to state.
First team: Brayden Carter-Ditto, Brock; Gunner McElroy, Peaster; Jack Hotopp, Peaster, Jerrin Canafax, Peaster; Daren Hall, Peaster; Cash Morales, Poolville; Eli Lang, Poolville; Jaco Back, Poolville; Miguell Musingho, Poolville; Braylin Pugh, Millsap; Tripp Moore, Millsap.
Second team: Kane Chandler, Weatherford; JT Tabres, Poolville; Kai Hanog, Millsap; Peyton Mizeski, Millsap; Caden Pitt, Millsap; CR Tippie, Millsap; Anthony Rodriguez, Poolville; TJ Stewart, Poolville.
