Meet the 2022-23 UIL All-Palo Pinto boys’ basketball team.

Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team and second-team rosters comprised of players from Palo Pinto County UIL high school boys’ basketball teams. Superlative award winners are not listed on the first-team roster.
The UIL All-Palo Pinto County Team includes coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input fro Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Colin Roberts, Graford
The senior big man came in clutch when the Jackrabbits needed him most, dominating on both offensive and defensive ends to earn a myriad of post-season awards, including MVP of District 21-1A and UIL 1A State Tournament.
Roberts averaged a little over 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks on the season, capped off by a 20-point, 11-rebound performance in Graford’s state title win over Jayton, where he also tallied five blocks.
Offensive Player of the Year
Riley Reed, Gordon
The talented freshman was a force behind the arc for Gordon, hitting 122 three-pointers in his rookie season.
He averaged 20 points and five rebounds, as well as three assists and three steals per game, respectively.
The district Offensive Player of the Year was lauded by his coach for his composed scoring with “great midrange, footwork and a pure stroke from three.”
Defensive Player of the Year
Brad Lemley, Graford
Lemley proved to be a thorn in the side of nearly every opponent the Graford Jackrabbits faced this season.
The junior nabbed Defensive Player of the Year honors in District 21-1A, averaging nearly 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals a game.
Newcomer of the Year
Stryker Reed
The freshman phenom played like upperclassman for the Gordon Longhorns, who made history this season.
Stryker Reed was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year for District 19-1A, averaging more than 13 points and seven rebounds a game.
Gordon Head Coach Shad Reed called him “the motor kid that sets the tone of the defense” while also acknowledging his versatile scoring abilities.
Utility Players of the Year
Calin Blackmon, Santo
The 6-foot-4 forward was a leading scorer for the Wildcats, averaging 13 points and nearly six rebounds per game for Santo.
A First Team, All-District selection, Blackmon’s work ethic was praised by head coach Jorden Young.
Kaiden Sawyer-Bailey, Mineral Wells
The senior center was a staple for a Rams team that amassed more wins than its previous season and the most wins since 2016-17.
Sawyer-Bailey’s efforts were recognized on the All-District 6-4 postseason honors, where he was named to the First Team.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Bell, Graford
In his third year at the Graford helm, Bell and his Jackrabbits hoisted the 1A state trophy for the second year in a row.
Graford put together a near-perfect season, going 37-3 overall and an unblemished 13-0 in district play, finishing out the year on a 21-game win streak.
“They can flat out play,” Bell said of his team during the All-County nomination process.
First team: Christian Shea, Graford; Connor Waters, Graford; McKennon Lemley, Graford; Brayden Walters, Gordon; Aiden Shank, Gordon; Kaiden Sawyer-Bailey, Mineral Wells; Kaison Nunez, Strawn; Ben Hopkins, Strawn; Lex Laursen, Santo; Clayton Smith, Santo.
Second team: Preston Weatherford, Mineral Wells; Preztynn Harrison, Mineral Wells; Colby Morton, Strawn; Jake Byrd, Santo; Jaidun Fisher, Mineral Wells; Ryan Hunt, Mineral Wells; Justin Patton, Strawn; Jared Stiles, Strawn.
