Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first- and second-team rosters comprised of players from Palo Pinto County UIL high school girls’ basketball teams. The UIL All-Palo Pinto County Team relies on coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Brooke Crawford, Graford
The senior averaged eight points and five rebounds per game, sharing the District MVP title with teammate Kamryn Glover.
Crawford, in her Graford season finale, also earned Academic All-State and TABC All-Region honors.
Offensive Player of the Year
Kamryn Glover, Graford
The sophomore was named District 21-1A Co-MVP, alongside senior teammate Brooke Crawford, as well as a TABC All-Region player.
Glover averaged a double-double on the season, with 14 points per game and 10 rebounds per game.
Defensive Player of the Year
Taylor Humphrey, Gordon
The junior post was a force for the Lady Horns, averaging a double-double on the year with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Her numbers propelled her to a District 19-1A First Team, All-District nod.
At 6-feet tall, Humphrey provided Gordon a post presence it hadn’t seen, head coach Benita Carlson noted.
Newcomer of the Year
Ava Hawkins, Gordon
The sophomore did plenty enough for the Lady Horns to earn her All-District Offensive MVP title, averaging more than 11 points and six rebounds per game. Her defense was just as good, with Hawkins averaging four steals a game and taking four charges.
Carlson praised Hawkins for her overall success and “great instincts” on defense.
Utility Player of the Year
Payton Reed, Gordon
The junior guard earned First Team, All-District selection for numbers that included eight points, two assists, four rebounds and two steals per game.
A coach-described leader on and off the court, Reed came up with big shots for the Lady Horns in several games, including the area playoff against Richland Springs.
Coach of the Year
Michael Ball, Graford
Ball showed no signs of being “new” on the job this season, despite only taking over the Lady Jackrabbits in July of 2022.
The head coach stepped in to an already highly successful program, leading Graford to the 21-1A district championship with a perfect record of 12–0.
The Lady Jackrabbits fell to Bloomburg by just three points after a furious comeback in the area round, ending the season with an overall record of 26-8.
First Team: Kate Bradshaw, Mineral Wells; Kahlea Samples, Mineral Wells; Heidi Rouse, Gordon; Rindy Carter, Gordon; Shayla Crowe, Gordon; Yareni Davila-Cabrera, Gordon; Milly Hughes, Strawn; Bre Morgan, Graford; Cadence Colwell, Mineral Wells; Lily Gillen, Mineral Wells.
Second Team: Peyton Hammond, Strawn; Shyann Martinez; Olivia Smith, Strawn; Lela Alifa, Mineral Wells; Caitlyn Colwell, Mineral Wells; Kristen Riney, Mineral Wells; Abigail Buschow, Mineral Wells.
