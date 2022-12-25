Parker County volleyball saw seven schools appear in their respective state playoffs brackets this year, which includes Brock, Peaster, Weatherford, Aledo, Springtown, Poolville and Millsap.
Below is the list of superlatives and the first-team roster comprised of players from all seven county public schools. The UIL All-Parker County team is determined by coaches’ nominations, all-district lists and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
Most Valuable Player:
Senior Kate Hansen, Weatherford
Hansen was instrumental for the Lady Roos this year as the team increased their total wins by 12 from the previous season. She ranked in the top five in stats on the team in every category.
New Head Volleyball Coach Karli Morrison praised Hansen for being a game-changer, a great teammate and an exceptional player.
Co-Outside Hitter of the Year:
Senior Brinklee Dauenhaur, Springtown
Dauenhaur played a big part in the Lady Porcupines season, helping them get to the regional quarterfinals. She led her team in kills, assists and digs.
Springtown Head Volleyball Coach Leighann Strickland praised Davenhaur for her hard work on and off the court, as well as her leadership not just this year but in her time with the program.
Senior Alyssa Gonzalez, Aledo
Gonzalez led all outside hitters with 370 kills while finishing second in total digs in the area with 489, only trailing Davenhaur.
Setter of the Year:
Senior Kylie Druxman, Springtown
Druxman finished 91st in the country in assists with 1,138 this season, helping lead Springtown to the quarterfinals.
After playing as a backup last year, Druxman quickly rose in the team, becoming one of the team captains this year.
Middle Blocker of the Year:
Senior Payton Hull, Peaster
Hull took home MVP for her district after her stellar play leading the team in kills and blocks while being in the top five of most other categories.
She carried the offense for the Lady Greyhounds this year.
Peaster Head Coach Autumn Threet called her "a competitor in everything she does."
Libero of the Year:
Junior Averie Threet, Peaster
Threet played a big part in the Lady Hounds winning their third straight district title and extending their district winning streak to 46 games. She led the team in aces, digs and pass percentage.
Her coach called her the heart of the defense for the program while leading by example.
Co-Defensive Specialist of the Year:
Senior Veronica Cruz, Weatherford
Cruz also played a crucial role in the advancement of the Lady Roos this season.
Morrison credited Cruz for being the constant on defense for the Lady Roos and for being the team's strength this year.
Junior Tori Sargood, Millsap
Sargood finished second in digs this year among defensive specialists in the county with 427, only trailing Cruz.
Co-Newcomer of the Year:
Freshman Brooklyn Quintanilla, Springtown
Springtown Head Coach Leighann Strickland called her a quick-footed hustler and "serving monster" for her team.
Freshman Macey Brim, Brock
Brim was on of the best ball handlers this year among freshman players. She finished with 172 assists.
Coach of the Year:
Karli Morrison, Weatherford
In her first year leading the program, Morrison helped increase the Lady Roos win total by 12, and clinch a share of the district title.
First team All-Parker County:
Senior Riess Griffith, Weatherford; senior Ellason Felts, Brock; sophomore Emery Bryan, Poolville; senior Landry Robertson, Peaster; junior Rylee Metts, Aledo; senior Baylee Chriestenson, Millsap; junior Natalie Henning, Peaster; freshman Tarryn Wakefield, Garner; junior Stoli Cox, Springtown; senior Hailey Little, Brock; senior Mia Little, Aledo; freshman Jenna Hallmark, Garner; senior Roree Willis, Poolville; sophomore Roisin Owens, Weatherford; sophomore Haley Little, Aledo; sophomore Ava Norman, Millsap; senior Emerson Reedy, Peaster; sophomore Kenrie Pruitt, Aledo; freshman Cabrea Boswell, Garner; junior Maddison Hayes, Brock; senior Lily Kimsey, Millsap; senior Aubrey Black, Peaster; freshman Brylee Hensley, Poolville; junior Julie Basurto, Millsap; junior Briana Shrieves, Springtown; freshman Aaleyah Crews, Garner; freshman Mackenzie Ray, Poolville.
